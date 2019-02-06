Suspected meth, cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana seized during search at apartment complex in SW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspected drugs found during apartment raid in southwest Houston.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators found what they suspect is marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy and meth during a raid at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Wednesday morning.

This happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Sunset Crossing Apartment Complex on Beechnut near Wilcrest.

Several people were detained as authorities searched several units and seized the suspected drugs and weapons.

Officials told ABC13 ATF agents and the Houston Police Department's Gang Task Force were involved in the search, which was part of an ongoing investigation.

One of the people detained was injured when he jumped off a second story balcony as authorities served the warrant.

Initially, ATF agents wore protective clothing when entering the apartments to make sure it was safe for other agents to go inside.

Police said they are unsure if the detainees will be arrested.

Authorities also said that the substances they found will have to be tested to confirm they are drugs.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hazmatinvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man admits he shot son in leg in Highlands, deputies say
HPD officer crashes transporting woman and 2 juveniles to jail
Houston athletes celebrate National Signing Day
Barbie campers recalled due to injury hazard
Teens with weapons accused of rushing grandmother in car
Unexpected effect? Men who smoke weed have higher sperm count
Baby or fetus remains found at sewage plant, officials say
How you can get hired if you have a criminal record
Show More
Firefighters rescue toddler trapped in claw machine
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw debuts new eye patch during SOTU
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
The 60: Adorable SOTU guest falls asleep during address
More News