Investigators found what they suspect is marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy and meth during a raid at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Wednesday morning.This happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Sunset Crossing Apartment Complex on Beechnut near Wilcrest.Several people were detained as authorities searched several units and seized the suspected drugs and weapons.Officials told ABC13 ATF agents and the Houston Police Department's Gang Task Force were involved in the search, which was part of an ongoing investigation.One of the people detained was injured when he jumped off a second story balcony as authorities served the warrant.Initially, ATF agents wore protective clothing when entering the apartments to make sure it was safe for other agents to go inside.Police said they are unsure if the detainees will be arrested.Authorities also said that the substances they found will have to be tested to confirm they are drugs.