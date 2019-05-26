Police are searching for suspected gunman in northeast Harris County

KINGSLAKE FOREST, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for the gunmen who shot a man on Kings Grove Drive near the north lake Houston Parkway in northeast Harris County at about 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Nearby neighbors say they only heard one gunshot and didn't see anyone when they went outside.

The victim was flown to the hospital via life-flight.

The suspect is still at-large.
