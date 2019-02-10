DUI

Suspected drunk driver kept 3-year-old in lap during 6-mile chase, deputies say

FRESNO, California --
A woman arrested for driving drunk after a chase on Highway 180 had a 3-year-old sitting on her lap the whole time, according to sheriff's deputies.

A deputy tried to pull over 27-year-old Raquel Gonzalez at about 2 a.m. Saturday, but she sped up instead and didn't stop until she got to a home about six miles away.

She got out of the car holding her 3-year-old niece and deputies say her car didn't have any child safety seats.

The deputy arrested Gonzalez for DUI and child endangerment, and CPS took the girl.
