Man accused in drunk driving crash in NW Harris Co. faces new charge after woman dies

EMBED <>More Videos

A 32-year-old man has been charged with two counts of intoxication assault following a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County.

One of the women critically injured in a crash over the weekend at Highway 290 and FM 1960 in northwest Harris County has died.

Jeramie Doucet, 32, was already charged with two counts of intoxication assault following the multi-vehicle crash.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Doucet will now face charges of intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

According to authorities, Doucet was speeding southbound on Highway 6 when he crashed into other vehicles stopped at a red light around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

"As he was approaching the intersection, he (Doucet) ran into the back of a Ford Expedition with two females, which had stopped for the heavy traffic at the intersection." Deputy Thomas Gilliland said in a press release. "The Expedition also struck other vehicles that started a chain reaction."

Doucet allegedly made an attempt to flee the scene but was detained at Texas Roadhouse and taken to a hospital.
At least four people were hospitalized, including the 37-year-old woman who died, and a second woman who is still in critical condition.

Doucet is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crashtrafficcrashdriver
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man killed in crash after possible tire blowout on North Fwy
Teen missing after stepdad shot to death at home in NE Harris Co.
Deputies: Woman kills self on I-45 by walking onto freeway
Houston Weather: Cold start to the work week
Missing sisters reunited with family after days in the woods
Should your pet try CBD? What you need to know
Local 'American Idol' singers punch golden tickets to next round
Show More
Kia, Hyundai recall vehicles due to possible engine fires
'My heart sank:' Friend remembers teen killed in hit-and-run
Theodore the dog looking healthy, but still recovering
Snooze: An AM Eatery coming to The Woodlands
Man beaten in apparent road rage incident
More TOP STORIES News