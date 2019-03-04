Man accused in drunk driving crash in NW Harris Co. faces new charge after woman dies

One of the women critically injured in a crash over the weekend at Highway 290 and FM 1960 in northwest Harris County has died.Jeramie Doucet, 32, was already charged with two counts of intoxication assault following the multi-vehicle crash.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Doucet will now face charges of intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.According to authorities, Doucet was speeding southbound on Highway 6 when he crashed into other vehicles stopped at a red light around 9:30 a.m. Saturday."As he was approaching the intersection, he (Doucet) ran into the back of a Ford Expedition with two females, which had stopped for the heavy traffic at the intersection." Deputy Thomas Gilliland said in a press release. "The Expedition also struck other vehicles that started a chain reaction."Doucet allegedly made an attempt to flee the scene but was detained at Texas Roadhouse and taken to a hospital.At least four people were hospitalized, including the 37-year-old woman who died, and a second woman who is still in critical condition.Doucet is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.