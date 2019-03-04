Man accused in drunk driving crash in NW Harris Co. faces new charge after woman dies

One of the women critically injured in a crash over the weekend at Highway 290 and FM 1960 in northwest Harris County has died.
Jeramie Doucet, 32, was already charged with two counts of intoxication assault following the multi-vehicle crash.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Doucet will now face charges of intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.
According to authorities, Doucet was speeding southbound on Highway 6 when he crashed into other vehicles stopped at a red light around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
"As he was approaching the intersection, he (Doucet) ran into the back of a Ford Expedition with two females, which had stopped for the heavy traffic at the intersection." Deputy Thomas Gilliland said in a press release. "The Expedition also struck other vehicles that started a chain reaction."
Doucet allegedly made an attempt to flee the scene but was detained at Texas Roadhouse and taken to a hospital.
At least four people were hospitalized, including the 37-year-old woman who died, and a second woman who is still in critical condition.
Doucet is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.
