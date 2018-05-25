Suspected drunk driver crashes into bus carrying inmates in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nearly a dozen prisoners were involved in a crash after a suspected drunk driver struck the police bus carrying them early Friday morning in downtown Houston.

This happened on Polk Street and Chartres Street around 3:30 a.m.

Authorities say a car made an illegal turn and drove the wrong way, colliding into the bus, which was taking the 11 prisoners from the city jail to the county jail.

The driver accused of causing the wreck was not injured, but officials say he failed a sobriety test. They believe he was intoxicated.

Police tell ABC13 the inmates received minor injuries. They were taken to Ben Taub Hospital.
