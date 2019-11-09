Suspected drunk driver crashes into barrier killing 3-year-old passenger

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a 3-year-old was killed when a suspected drunk driver slammed into a barrier.Police responded to reports of a crash on Mykawa Road around 6 a.m.Officials say a woman was driving the vehicle when she lost control and crashed into the barrier of a bridge.The 3-year-old, who was a passenger in the woman's car, was killed. Officers do not believe the child was restrained in the vehicle.Officers believe the woman driving the vehicle was possibly intoxicated.