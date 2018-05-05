Suspected drunk driver could face charges in deputy involved crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspected drunk driver could face charges after an overnight crash involving deputies from precinct 7 and precinct 8.

Footage captured through the Houston Transtar cameras showed when deputies arrived at the scene of the crash on Beltway 8 south, near Fuqua.

According to authorities, a suspected drunk driver hit the back of a precinct 7 deputy car, which then hit a precinct 8 deputy.

A tow truck driver on the scene was also bumped by one of the patrol cars while he was standing on the road.

Officials say no one was seriously hurt.
