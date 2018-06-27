As two teens sit behind bars accused of killing an elderly woman for her car, Eyewitness News has learned one of the suspects is accused for another carjacking just days before.Adrian Arias showed us the scratches and marks left on his Toyota after he said David Paul Jones carjacked him earlier this month.Arias explained while walking to his door, Jones came up from the street and demanded his keys. He tells us his car was found exactly a week later.Houston police say Jones, 17, used the same tactic on Clara Barna a week later, confronting her in her own garage and taking away her keys.But this time, we're told he got in driver's seat and ran over the victim as she rustled behind the car with his partner, Teihjon Shannon."We were just like, 'oh my God, this isn't real.' And we all found out last night," said Shannon's sister, Marisha Wiggins.She says the family will make no excuses for Shannon's accused actions, and feel remorse for the victim's family.Barna was found dead days later when neighbors called police reporting a smell.Detectives say Shannon dragged her body into the garage where the duo left her."Now we're two families that will be connected forever as they lost someone, and because my little brother decided to do the most ignorant thing in the world and took her life," said Wiggins.Jones and Shannon were caught after they were seen driving Barna's stolen maroon Buick to a Denny's restaurant, just five miles away.On Wednesday night, we also learned Shannon was out on a personal bond at the time of the crime for trespassing into people's homes"But as far as him and that little boy, whatever they get is whatever they deserve. I'm with the rally, I say death penalty all the way," said Wiggins.Both are behind bars with no bond.