Houston police are searching for the suspect who fatally shot a man who was fixing his wife's car in northwest Houston.Police say they found the body of Magdaleno Reyes, who was shot to death near an apartment complex at T.C. Jester near Victory.According to police, they believe this was a random shooting and the suspects were probably attempting to steal Reyes' truck."It looks just like a citizen is trying to get his car running and then a crook comes along and probably tries to carjack him and just does not care and shot him," said Dan Harris, HPD North Division Commander.Investigators say a gray car pulled up, a suspect got out of the car, shot Reyes and then drove off.Officers say the suspect vehicle, a gray sedan, was later found on Creekmont.According to authorities, the suspected vehicle was stolen out of Spring a couple of days ago.Investigators say they are now reviewing surveillance video from a nearby church that captured the shooting.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact police.