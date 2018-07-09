Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted three women working at an all-night food truck in southeast Houston.The Houston Police Department says three women were working at the taco truck in the 6800 block of Griggs Road, shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday, when the man came up and demanded cash at gunpoint.Investigators say the suspect then sexually assaulted all three of the women inside the truck before fleeing the scene.The three victims were taken to the hospital.The owner of the truck told ABC13 that she is no longer going to be open overnight and plans on adding security cameras inside and outside the truck. The owner said the women are recovering from the attack and she is paying their medical bills.HPD says the suspect is an Hispanic male, between 35-40 years old, 5'8" to 5'10", with medium dark wavy hair, a beard and mustache.If you know anything that may help this case call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS or the Special Victims Division at (713) 308-1140.You may also submit an anonymous tip online at