Teen wanted in connection with shooting death of another teen at Atascocita HS

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A murder warrant has been issued for a man deputies say shot and killed a 19-year-old at Atascocita High School over the weekend.

Harris County deputies say they are looking for 19-year-old Jaqwaun Pradia in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Willis.

Sunday around 10:45 a.m., deputies and Humble ISD police responded to a call of a shooting in the 13300 block of Will Clayton Parkway.

When they arrived, deputies learned that 20 to 30 young men had jumped the fence surrounding the football field.

Deputies say Pradia was armed when he arrived at the football field, chased Willis down and shot him multiple times. According to authorities, Willis and Pradia are two former Humble ISD students with a history of disputes.

Willis was taken to Kingwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they are searching for Pradia, who fled the scene in an unknown car. Anyone with information on Pradia's whereabouts is urged to call 713-222-TIPS.

