Suspect wanted after carjacking victim at gunpoint in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly stole a car at gunpoint in northwest Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said on Aug. 2, an unknown man carjacked a victim in the 15900 block of FM 529 Road at about 7 p.m.

The suspect allegedly demanded the victim's car at gunpoint before hitting them with a blunt object and pulling them out of their vehicle, according to HCSO.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered injuries from the assault and was taken to the hospital to be treated, deputies said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers directly by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

