Police are hoping someone can help them track down the killer who murdered a man in a fast food restaurant parking lot.On September 19, 2016 at approximately 3:15 p.m., the victim, Theodore Emiko, also known by his artist name of "Chase Santana," was killed in the parking lot of the Kentucky Fried Chicken at 12570 Southwest Freeway in Stafford.Emiko arrived at KFC in a blue 2009 Jaguar. Shortly after, Emiko met with a man and they both entered the Jaguar.After several minutes, video shows the male suspect exiting the front passenger side door of the Jaguar in a hurried manner and enter into the back seat of a dark-colored (possibly green) four-door passenger car (believed to be a 2013-2015 Chevrolet Cruze). The vehicle speeds off with two other unidentified passengers inside. The male subject seen in the video was the last person to see Emiko alive and is a person of interest in this case.The Stafford Police Department is seeking any information that may lead to the identity of any of the persons who were involved the murder of Emiko.Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers. Call 281-342-TIPS (8477) or submit online atInformation which leads to the arrest and filing of charges on the suspect or suspects involved could earn you up to $5,000 in cash. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.