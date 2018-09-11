HOUSTON, Texas --Houston police need the public's help identifying a man who stole five printers and threatened to kill a Walmart employee.
According to Houston police the man entered in the Walmart store, located on South Post Oak.
The man placed five Cannon printers in a shopping cart in the store and then pushed open an emergency door, sounding the alarm.
An employee tried to intervene during the robbery and the man threatened to kill her if she came near him, police said. The man got away in a silver Infiniti SUV.
Police said the man is between 25 and 35 years old. He's about 6 feet tall and weighs about 220 to 240 pounds with a tattoo on the side of his right leg.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.
Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org