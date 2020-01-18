Suspect throws chunk of concrete into moving Cypress ambulance

Major Mike Lee said first responders were on FM 1960 and Ella Boulevard when a large chunk of concrete was thrown into their windshield as they were driving.
Thursday night, first responders from @CCEMSTX were the target of attack on 1960 & Ella. Photos show the large chunk of concrete thrown in their windshield as they were driving. Fortunately injuries were minor and charges are pending on a possible suspect. #EMS #WeHaveYourBack pic.twitter.com/xhOWul9PPG— Major Mike Lee (@HCSOPatrol) January 18, 2020
Photos of the damage show a massive hole in the windshield with broken glass filling the passenger seat.
Lee said fortunately, injuries were minor and charges are pending on a possible suspect.
Thanks @HCSOTexas https://t.co/SvO08wyisg— Cypress Creek EMS (@CCEMSTX) January 18, 2020