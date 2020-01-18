Suspect throws chunk of concrete into moving Cypress ambulance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Cypress Creek EMS ambulance was the target of an attack Thursday night in the Cypress area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Major Mike Lee said first responders were on FM 1960 and Ella Boulevard when a large chunk of concrete was thrown into their windshield as they were driving.



Photos of the damage show a massive hole in the windshield with broken glass filling the passenger seat.

Lee said fortunately, injuries were minor and charges are pending on a possible suspect.

