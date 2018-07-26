Sir Romeo Milam, 4, remains in hospital 2 months after being hit by stray bullet during Houston gunfight

Sir Romeo Milan has been in Texas Children's Hospital since May, when he was injured in a gunfight at his south side apartment complex.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 4-year-old boy has undergone 14 surgeries since he was injured by a stray bullet during a gunfight in May.

The Harris County Pct. 7 Constable's Office says Sir Romeo Milam was struck when the bullet went through the wall of his family's south side apartment.

Deputy constables visited with the brave little boy at Texas Children's Hospital on Thursday. Family members say Sir Romeo may remain there for up to a year.

The constable's office says no one has been arrested in the case.

Community searching for answers nearly month after 4-year-old was shot in Sunnyside.



The Milam family is desperate for answers and wants justice for their child, who became a casualty of violence in an instant.

On Eyewitness News at 10, reporter Erica Simon is speaking with the boy's family about his recovery and the search for those responsible in his shooting.

RELATED: 4-year-old boy shot during brawl at apartment complex on Houston's south side
Police are investigating after a child was found shot at apartment complex in southeast Houston.

RELATED: Adrian Peterson leads peace walk after 4-year-old was injured in shooting
NFL star Adrian Peterson leads peace walk after 4-year-old was injured in shooting

Related Topics:
child shotgun violenceHouston
