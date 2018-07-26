EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3587828" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Community searching for answers nearly month after 4-year-old was shot in Sunnyside.

A 4-year-old boy has undergone 14 surgeries since he was injured by a stray bullet during a gunfight in May.The Harris County Pct. 7 Constable's Office says Sir Romeo Milam was struck when the bullet went through the wall of his family's south side apartment.Deputy constables visited with the brave little boy at Texas Children's Hospital on Thursday. Family members say Sir Romeo may remain there for up to a year.The constable's office says no one has been arrested in the case.The Milam family is desperate for answers and wants justice for their child, who became a casualty of violence in an instant.On Eyewitness News at 10, reporter Erica Simon is speaking with the boy's family about his recovery and the search for those responsible in his shooting.