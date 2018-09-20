Police say a suspect used a kitchen knife to stab a man and a woman during an argument over a towed rental car in northeast Houston.It happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday at the Parker Square apartment complex on Shady Lane and Charles Road.Authorities say the suspect loaned the rental car to the couple. The vehicle was towed while it was in their possession.They returned to the apartment complex and told the suspect what happened. That's when officials say he grabbed a kitchen knife and started stabbing them.The stabbing was so violent, the kitchen knife broke. It was left lying in the parking lot.The male victim was stabbed multiple times all over his body. The woman was stabbed at least once in the chest."The people in the apartment complex heard a lot of screaming and a lot of yelling. They could tell something very bad was going on in the parking lot so that's why they called us," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson told ABC13.Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police say they were alert and talking.The suspect is still on the run. Authorities don't believe he lives at the complex.His name and his description have not been released.