officer involved shooting

Suspect in critical condition after being shot by officers, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is hospitalized after being shot by police on Saturday evening in northwest Houston.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

At about 5: 50 p.m., a bar owner called Houston police to remove an armed suspect from the bar on the 700 block of West Mount Houston Road.

The bar owner told investigators that the suspect threatened customers with a gun and had previously opened fire inside the bar on Friday night.

Police found the 48-year-old at a nearby tire shop with the door open, HPD says.

The suspect was sitting with a gun on the table nearby and an uzi near some boxes, police say.



Officials gave commands before the suspect reached for the gun on the table, leading officers to open fire, investigators say.

The 48-year-old was shot at least two times and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He is currently in surgery.

The suspect had an open warrant for engaging in organized crime.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Carjacking victim expressed security concerns before he was killed
Carjacking victim found dead under truck at end of chaotic crime scene
Acapulco crime: 3 killed in Mexican beachside restaurant shooting
Off-duty Hitchcock police officer shoots suspect, authorities say
TOP STORIES
Woman faces Texas murder charge after self-induced abortion
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after police chase ends in crash
Now's your last chance to get a third stimulus check
Houston's empress of real estate Martha Turner passes away at 81
SpaceX rocket blasts off in historic launch to ISS with private crew
Woman shot, child critically hurt in apartment shooting in Texas City
Nice weekend, more active pattern returns next week
Show More
Houston Art Car Parade 2022 rolled through downtown
4 shot and 1 dead in shootout at Al's Sports Bar on Westheimer
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Arrest made in 32-year-old rape, murder case
Trump endorses Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate primary race
More TOP STORIES News