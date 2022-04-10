Suspect in critical condition after being shot by officers, police say

Update: here is the officer-involved briefing in its entirety. Audio is low so you may have to turn up your volume. https://t.co/FR8BhzJJ1Z — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 10, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is hospitalized after being shot by police on Saturday evening in northwest Houston.At about 5: 50 p.m., a bar owner called Houston police to remove an armed suspect from the bar on the 700 block of West Mount Houston Road.The bar owner told investigators that the suspect threatened customers with a gun and had previously opened fire inside the bar on Friday night.Police found the 48-year-old at a nearby tire shop with the door open, HPD says.The suspect was sitting with a gun on the table nearby and an uzi near some boxes, police say.Officials gave commands before the suspect reached for the gun on the table, leading officers to open fire, investigators say.The 48-year-old was shot at least two times and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He is currently in surgery.The suspect had an open warrant for engaging in organized crime.