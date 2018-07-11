EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3744880" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suspect shot during Homeland Security operation.

A suspect was shot during an operation involving Homeland Security in southwest Houston.Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say Homeland Security and DEA agents were running a search and arrest warrant at a house on Grapevine Street and Croquet Lane.One person was inside the home. Officials tell Eyewitness News he didn't comply with the agents' commands. Feeling that their lives were in danger, they fired at least once inside the house.The suspect was shot in the lower abdomen. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.No agents were shot or injured.Houston police were also on the scene. However, they were only there to secure the area where the warrant was being served.Homeland Security issued the following statement: "On July 11 at approximately 6:05 a.m., special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted an enforcement action at a residence in Houston, Texas, during which an HSI special agent discharged his weapon and shot an armed suspect. Houston Police Department is investigating the incident. Per agency protocol, ICE's Office of Professional Responsibility will also review the incident. The agency will not comment further while this review remains ongoing."A second house was searched by DEA agents. Police say that operation went smoothly.There is no danger to residents in the neighborhood.