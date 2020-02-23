Suspect shot by officer after 2 found dead in home in Missouri City home

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Missouri City police responded to reports of a triple-shooting inside a home in the 1110 block of Mesa Verde drive around 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

Neighbors near the home said they heard what clearly sounded like gunfire.

The woman who owns the home is at the center of the investigation and reportedly messaged her sister, asking her to call police.

She did, however, when her sister arrived she could not enter the home due to police presence.

Two people were found dead in the home.

Police say the suspect fired at an officer and she returned fire.

Authorities say the suspect will survive

Police are trying to figure out the relationship between the suspect and the two people killed.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouri citydeadly shootingofficer involved shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshooting rampage
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted after forcing teens to have sex, police say
Rain showers end before this afternoon's cold front arrives
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
For Kobe and Gigi Bryant: Watch memorial service live
Katherine Johnson, one of NASA's 'Hidden Figures,' dies
ABC13's The Midday- Feb. 24
SPONSORED: Crawfish Enchiladas just in time for Mardi Gras!
Show More
Officials recover upside down car from Brays Bayou
Markets tank on concern about virus impact on world economy
Travis Scott's Rice Village pop-up store 'Space Village' is back
Mom finds 5-year-old shot, 14-year-old flees with gun: HPD says
Suspect charged in shooting at flea market that injured 7
More TOP STORIES News