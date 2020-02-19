Video shows wild moments before deputy, off-duty commander shoot carjacking suspect

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A carjacking suspect was shot multiple times by a deputy and an off-duty Houston police commander near Spring, according to officials.



It happened near a Popeyes restaurant at 20035 Holzwarth Rd. near Cypresswood at around 5 p.m.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman posted a tweet saying deputies received a call of a suspicious person at the restaurant.



Once deputies arrived, the suspect ran off and attempted to carjack several people in the area, according to Herman.

"[Deputies] chased him from the Popeyes to the Home Depot all around the area," explained Herman. "They tried to [Taser] him several times and were unsuccessful."

He said the suspect then ran into a nearby LA Fitness and ran out, pulling out a knife when deputies approached him.

Houston police chief Art Acevedo said an off-duty commander happened to be inside the gym as the incident was unfolding and jumped into action to help capture the suspect.

"It was him and his wife, he's actually married to a sergeant," explained Acevedo. "She was here as well. You're never really off-duty when you're a police officer. We're a family and a brotherhood. When one officer is being threatened, [our officers'] mindset is that they're going to go to the assistance of the community."

Both the deputy and the off-duty commander shot the suspect multiple times. Video obtained by ABC13 shows multiple law enforcement officials chasing the suspect through a parking lot as the suspect was wielding a knife.

The suspect was sent to the hospital. Acevedo said he believes the suspect is expected to survive.

The deputy suffered an injury to his wrist, according to Herman.

The incident remains under investigation.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countydeputy involved shootingman shotharris county sheriffs officecarjacking
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Call police, not the principal,' former prosecutor says
'He loved life': Mother speaks out after son tortured to death
Man enters play area at McDonald's to stab little girl
Roughnecks wide receiver grabs another XFL award for Houston
Dry evening but cold and dreary for the morning drive
Purse snatchers attack woman at Joe V's Smart Shop
Escaped inmate found at Humble Dairy Queen
Show More
Philly woman adopts 4 foster kids from same family
Driver asked to return car gets new one after Turning to Ted
TOW AND GO to provide free towing service to Houston drivers
Driver dies after losing control on Southwest Fwy in Sugar Land
First look inside Texas Bullet Train shows no middle seats
More TOP STORIES News