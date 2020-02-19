Carjacking suspect shot multiple times by deputy near Popeyes near Spring

HAPPENING NOW! OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING!— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) February 19, 2020
Constables responded to s suspicious person call at the Popeye’s Restaurant at 20035 Holzworth.
The Constable Deputy engaged the suspect, at which time, the suspect pulled a knife and the Deputy shot the suspect multiple times. pic.twitter.com/8oJWGK6NxB
It happened at 20035 Holzwarth Rd. near Cypresswood at around 5 p.m.
Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman posted a tweet saying deputies received a call of a suspicious person in the area.
When the suspect fled from Constable Deputy the suspect attempted to car jack several citizens.
Once deputies arrived, the suspect ran off and attempted to carjack several people in the area, according to Herman. He said the suspect pulled out a knife when deputies approached him. That's when a deputy shot the suspect multiple times.
The condition of the suspect was not immediately released. It's also unclear if the deputy was injured during the incident.
