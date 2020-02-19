Carjacking suspect shot multiple times by deputy near Popeyes near Spring

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A carjacking suspect was shot multiple times by a deputy and an off-duty near a Popeye's restaurant near Spring, according to officials.



It happened at 20035 Holzwarth Rd. near Cypresswood at around 5 p.m.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman posted a tweet saying deputies received a call of a suspicious person in the area.



Once deputies arrived, the suspect ran off and attempted to carjack several people in the area, according to Herman. He said the suspect pulled out a knife when deputies approached him. That's when a deputy shot the suspect multiple times.

The condition of the suspect was not immediately released. It's also unclear if the deputy was injured during the incident.

