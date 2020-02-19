Carjacking suspect shot multiple times by deputy near Popeyes near Spring

HAPPENING NOW! OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING!



Constables responded to s suspicious person call at the Popeye’s Restaurant at 20035 Holzworth.



The Constable Deputy engaged the suspect, at which time, the suspect pulled a knife and the Deputy shot the suspect multiple times. pic.twitter.com/8oJWGK6NxB — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) February 19, 2020

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING, CONTINUE..



When the suspect fled from Constable Deputy the suspect attempted to car jack several citizens. — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) February 19, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A carjacking suspect was shot multiple times by a deputy and an off-duty near a Popeye's restaurant near Spring, according to officials.It happened at 20035 Holzwarth Rd. near Cypresswood at around 5 p.m.Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman posted a tweet saying deputies received a call of a suspicious person in the area.Once deputies arrived, the suspect ran off and attempted to carjack several people in the area, according to Herman. He said the suspect pulled out a knife when deputies approached him. That's when a deputy shot the suspect multiple times.The condition of the suspect was not immediately released. It's also unclear if the deputy was injured during the incident.