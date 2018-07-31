Suspect sets fire inside N. Houston store and attacks workers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Clerks at a gas station in the Aldine area were shocked when a disgruntled customer returned and started a fire near the beverage section.

They tried to put out the flames, but say the suspect charged at them when they got close.

The whole incident was caught on surveillance video.

A clerk, who didn't want to be identified, said the ordeal started when the man pulled up to a gas pump and came inside rambling.

"He came. He just yelled like, 'Gas!' and I couldn't understand what he was saying," the clerk recalled.

The employees decided to call the police when they saw the man playing with the lighter in the parking lot.

When he came back inside, he put that lighter to use, even putting a box in flames.

The two workers tried to put out the fire, but the man had other plans.

"We even went out there and, like, started trying to put out the fire, but he started charging towards us," the clerk said.

Fortunately, an officer arrested the man, with camera capturing the suspect in handcuffs.

Authorities say the suspect is 27-year-old Richard Baxster. He has been charged with arson.

The flames were put out and there were no injuries.

