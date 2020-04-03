Man arrested after running out of gas in Eastex Fwy police chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase suspect who ran out of gas was arrested overnight after facing Harris County sheriff's deputies three times in one day.

Houston Transtar camera captured the chase. You can watch it in the video above.

It began on the Beltway and went all the way down the Eastex Freeway.

Finally, the suspect came to a stop on Tidwell after he ran out of gas.

Harris County sheriff's deputies released a video of the moment they took the man down.

The video shows deputies slowly approach the suspect. He didn't put up any resistance, so deputies easily arrested him.

Authorities say the chase began because the man was driving a stolen truck.

Additionally, deputies say the suspect had already been handled twice earlier in the day Thursday on family violence charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice chasecar chasehigh speed chasestolen cardomestic violence
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm chances rise Friday and Saturday
Violent offenders released with bonds as low as $1
Houstonians struggle with unemployment
Photographer captures families' lives in time of COVID-19
Couple separates from 3-year-old to protect her from coronavirus
Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies of COVID-19 at hospital
Taylor Swift makes $3k donation to fan struggling during pandemic
Show More
Fight for PPE wages bidding war among cities short on supply
Husband supports wife on chemo from outside window
Digital Deal of the Day
23 years ago today: Laura Smither's disappearance
3 shot in southeast Houston, suspect on the loose
More TOP STORIES News