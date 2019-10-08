Suspect opens fire on officers at SE Houston apartments

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police officers were shot at as they responded to a southeast Houston apartment complex where one man was found dead.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said officers were responding to a shooting in the 5900 block of Selinsky at 12:41 p.m. when a suspect opened fire on their unmarked patrol car. Fortunately, the officers were not injured.

"Our officers were here within a minute, and they came under fire in a matter of five minutes, but thankfully no officers were hurt," Acevedo said.


Moments later, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound in an apartment unit.

"When we came, all we saw was him on the floor and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I think one of the young ladies who came, she knows CPR, trying to save him," said Julia Batiste, who says she in the grandmother of the young man.

Batiste and other family members identified him as Ernest Matthews, a father of two young children.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
police shooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Waffle House customers robbed at gunpoint while eating
HAPPENING NOW: Astros' pivotal Game 4 underway in Tampa Bay
Man sworn in as deputy after losing 250 lbs.
Siblings found hanging in basement before dying: affidavit
Fight over $4 billion in federal flood funds gets personal
Teenager in pantsuit not allowed to go to homecoming
Amazon driver takes photo of delivered package, then steals it
Show More
Alec Baldwin says he was duped by Statue of Liberty scam
Rice School student abducted and robbed at bus stop
Soon-to-be retiree killed when driver hit him and ran on Hwy 90
Ft. Bend Co. sheriff staying put after claiming 'witch-hunt'
Plan to increase taxes fails when 2 commissioners skip the vote
More TOP STORIES News