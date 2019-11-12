stabbing

Suspect named by police in fatal Popeyes stabbing over chicken sandwich

Police have named a suspect in a fatal stabbing at a Maryland Popeyes.

Prince George's County Police Department said they're looking 30-year-old Ricoh McClain, reported CNN.

He's facing charges including, first degree murder and second degree murder, and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis was killed on November 4 outside of the fast food restaurant.

Police said he apparently cut a line for the restaurant's re-released chicken sandwich and argued with another man who confronted him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandu.s. & worldstabbing
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Man who claimed self-defense in Galleria stabbing found not guilty
Attacker stabs 8 at popular Jordanian tourist site
Police say man killed over Popeyes chicken sandwich
Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend to death in NW Harris County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parts of SE Texas under freeze warning and hard freeze warning
Kingwood Branch Library takes hands-on learning to the next level
Astros stars enjoy off-season with Caribbean trip
7-year-old honorary officer Abigail Arias laid to rest
Why does the cold trigger tire pressure warning?
14-year-old boy found shot inside of crashed vehicle dies
Ninfa's offering free happy hour food, but not for long
Show More
Grab your family and friends and take a picture with Orbit
Whataburger launches holiday gift collection
Man: Slashing 'Baby Trump' was matter of good versus evil
Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward
Here's when Kanye West is coming to Lakewood Church
More TOP STORIES News