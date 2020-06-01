Wanted man accused in deadly shooting at business parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in finding a man accused of murder.

Authorities say 21-year-old Jason Wells is accused of a deadly shooting that took place on April 19, 2020. According to police, Wells approached the victim in a business parking lot in the 17500 block of Wayforest Drive. Wells then allegedly shot and killed the victim and left the scene.

Police say Wells, who is described as a black man who is 5'9" and weighs about 180 pounds is wanted for murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities say he has brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone with information on Wells' whereabouts is urged to call 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppers.org
