Suspect linked to 2 bodies, 1 of them found near church, arrested

Appears to be a white female with dark or light brown hair;

About 5'2" in height;

About 120 pounds;

Has dentures on upper jaw;

Wore a white bathrobe, a size small, blue Croft and Barrow shirt, and blue and white pants with a Samoan design and the words "Alofa" and "Samoa";

She had undergone hysterectomy, gall bladder removal surgery, gastric bypass surgery, and may have been a smoker.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said one person is in custody in connection with two bodies, including one found inside a storage tote Sunday near a church.The sheriff's office's Twitter feed confirmed Tuesday night a person was in custody and a second body has been linked to an investigation of the body found behind Iglesia Tabernaculo de Vida in the 600 block of Westridge on SundayDeputies did not immediately identify who they arrested. They also did not give information regarding the second body, or how the suspect is connected to the deaths.Earlier in the evening, MCSO tweeted that it was en route to the 24000 block of Kingbriar Drive regarding investigation of the body near the church.According to deputies, the body was found near a shed on the church property. The sheriff's office also released details that it gathered following an autopsy of the body:The woman's cause of death was not immediately disclosed, though homicide-violent crimes unit detectives were investigating the scene.Deputies urged anyone with information on the woman to contact the sheriff's office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.