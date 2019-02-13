A suspect was arrested after leading police on a chase in a U-Haul truck. That chase ended in the front yard of a home on Parker Road near Deanna Street in northeast Houston Wednesday morning.Houston police told ABC13 it all started with a burglary at a home on Castor Street, about 10 miles away."I heard the police and sirens and the truck and then, 'Boom!' and that is when the truck ran into the people's house across the street over there," said neighbor Louise Bean.SkyEye was over the scene of the home, where the U-Haul crashed through a fence and into a front yard. It nearly rammed into the house."It's just, it's just a blessing she is not... that it didn't go in her house right there. That's her bedroom where it is at. That is what scared me when I (saw) the truck. I thought, 'Oh, it went in the house on her,'" said neighbor James Bean.Officers also found a full bag of ammunition and parts of what appear to be semi-automatic weapons inside the U-Haul.