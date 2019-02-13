Suspect leads police on chase in U-Haul and crashes into front yard of home in NE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Police chase U-Haul truck

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect was arrested after leading police on a chase in a U-Haul truck. That chase ended in the front yard of a home on Parker Road near Deanna Street in northeast Houston Wednesday morning.

Houston police told ABC13 it all started with a burglary at a home on Castor Street, about 10 miles away.

"I heard the police and sirens and the truck and then, 'Boom!' and that is when the truck ran into the people's house across the street over there," said neighbor Louise Bean.

SkyEye was over the scene of the home, where the U-Haul crashed through a fence and into a front yard. It nearly rammed into the house.

"It's just, it's just a blessing she is not... that it didn't go in her house right there. That's her bedroom where it is at. That is what scared me when I (saw) the truck. I thought, 'Oh, it went in the house on her,'" said neighbor James Bean.

Officers also found a full bag of ammunition and parts of what appear to be semi-automatic weapons inside the U-Haul.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasecrashHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Show More
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
More News