Suspect killed, officer injured during shootout in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was wounded during a shooting in southwest Houston.

The shooting happened in the 10100 block of Forum Park Drive near Sugar Branch Drive.

Authorities told ABC13 Eyewitness News that an officer attempted to make a traffic stop near the Beltway and the Southwest Freeway, but the driver led them on a short chase.

When officers finally caught up to the driver, he exited the vehicle with a revolver and started shooting towards officer Jasmine Selle. She was shot twice in her right arm.

Despite being struck in the arm, Selle was able to return fire along with two other officers, killing the suspect.



"This illustrates the dangers officers face," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said. "My thoughts go to the suspect's family, this is someone's son and brother."

Selle, who has been with the Houston Police Department for 2.5 years, was released from the hospital hours after being treated.



Officer Selle and the other two officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the internals affairs investigation.

Chief Acevedo says the shooting was caught on the officers body camera, and that he's proud of how the officers handled the situation.
