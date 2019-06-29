Suspect killed, officer injured during shootout in southwest Houston

An HPD officer was shot around midnight by a man they say refused to pull over during a traffic stop. She was hit twice in the arm and has been released from the hospital. The suspect was shot and killed by officers near Sugar Branch and Forum Park drives. pic.twitter.com/t0TlyvRQTD — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) June 29, 2019

Happy to report our officer has been treated and released. She will be seeing a specialist for the wound to her arm, but is expected to make a full recovery. https://t.co/OoFXho6afW — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) June 29, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was wounded during a shooting in southwest Houston.The shooting happened in the 10100 block of Forum Park Drive near Sugar Branch Drive.Authorities told ABC13 Eyewitness News that an officer attempted to make a traffic stop near the Beltway and the Southwest Freeway, but the driver led them on a short chase.When officers finally caught up to the driver, he exited the vehicle with a revolver and started shooting towards officer Jasmine Selle. She was shot twice in her right arm.Despite being struck in the arm, Selle was able to return fire along with two other officers, killing the suspect."This illustrates the dangers officers face," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said. "My thoughts go to the suspect's family, this is someone's son and brother."Selle, who has been with the Houston Police Department for 2.5 years, was released from the hospital hours after being treated.Officer Selle and the other two officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the internals affairs investigation.Chief Acevedo says the shooting was caught on the officers body camera, and that he's proud of how the officers handled the situation.