Construction worker kills suspected burglar in shootout inside SE Houston home, police say

Construction workers were remodeling a home when two suspects barged in, and a shootout ensued, killing one of the burglars, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A burglary suspect was killed in a shootout with a construction worker last week in southeast Houston, police said.

It happened Friday afternoon in the 9100 block of Saint Lo.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson, a family construction company had been called to do remodeling on the home.

While crew members were in the middle of working on the home, two men barged in, Crowson said. One of the crew members was carrying a handgun and exchanged shots with one of the suspect, though it's unclear who fired first.

The worker hit one of the suspects, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said the other suspect managed to flee the scene.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

The case will go to a grand jury.