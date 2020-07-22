Suspect shot by police during SE Houston chase

HPD commanders and PIO are en route to an officer involved shooting at 3200 Old Spanish Trail (OST) near State Hwy 288.



Preliminary info is a male suspect fired shots at officers during a vehicle pursuit that ended on OST. At some point, the suspect was shot. 1/2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 22, 2020

He was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition. No officers are injured. 2/2 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 22, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected reckless driver is reportedly in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with an officer during a chase in southeast Houston.Police say it all started when officers were trying to stop a reckless driver in the 3300 block of Old Spanish Trail, when it turned into a pursuit.During the pursuit, officers called out that the suspect was reportedly shooting at them. At some point, police say officers returned fire at the suspect.The chase came to an end when the suspect lost control and crashed into the median of old Spanish Trail just before the freeway.After crashing, officers say the suspect led a short foot pursuit but was then detained. He was found to have been shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital where is in critical condition."Whenever there's an officer involved shooting, it's tough on our officers but it's also tough on the families," Assistant HPD Chief Troy Finner said. "We're praying for him. No matter what a person is doing or what not, he or she has a family."Investigators told ABC13 they found an assault rifle in the vehicle and spent rounds as well.The name of the suspect is not known, but police say he is a 30-year-old man.