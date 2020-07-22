Suspect shot by police during SE Houston chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected reckless driver is reportedly in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with an officer during a chase in southeast Houston.

Police say it all started when officers were trying to stop a reckless driver in the 3300 block of Old Spanish Trail, when it turned into a pursuit.

During the pursuit, officers called out that the suspect was reportedly shooting at them. At some point, police say officers returned fire at the suspect.





The chase came to an end when the suspect lost control and crashed into the median of old Spanish Trail just before the freeway.

After crashing, officers say the suspect led a short foot pursuit but was then detained. He was found to have been shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital where is in critical condition.

"Whenever there's an officer involved shooting, it's tough on our officers but it's also tough on the families," Assistant HPD Chief Troy Finner said. "We're praying for him. No matter what a person is doing or what not, he or she has a family."

Investigators told ABC13 they found an assault rifle in the vehicle and spent rounds as well.

The name of the suspect is not known, but police say he is a 30-year-old man.

