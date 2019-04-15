Suspect in USC student killing linked to previous kidnapping

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (KTRK) -- The man charged with killing a University of South Carolina student was arrested just a few months before in connection to another woman's kidnapping.

Father of slain SC student with NJ ties: 'I can't tell you how painful this is.'



Authorities say five months before Samantha Josephson was killed, Nathaniel David Rowland was arrested and charged with selling stolen items, connected to a different woman's kidnapping.

The woman was carjacked and her home ransacked. Rowland was only charged with selling her items at a local pawn shop.

Last month, he was charged with kidnapping and killing Josephson after she mistook his car for her Uber ride. Rowland is accused of stabbing her to death.
