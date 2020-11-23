Man and woman in U-Haul lead wild wrong-way chase on US-59

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Police said a man and a woman were believed to be under the influence of narcotics when they led a police chase in a U-Haul truck for 30 miles going the wrong way on US-59 early Monday.

Officers in Rosenberg began pursuing what they were told was a stolen moving truck at around 1:34 a.m. in the area of Avenue L and Tobola Street.

The man behind the wheel of the U-Haul truck, Armando Lerma, evaded an attempted traffic stop, police said.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows wild arrest of suspects in U-Haul chase
EMBED More News Videos

Wild surveillance video shows the suspect running so fast, he stumbles to the ground. Hit play to see how the arrests all unfolded.



But the truck couldn't go any further when it crashed into a concrete barrier near the freeway interchange with the 610 Loop in Houston just after 2 a.m. Monday.

Houston Transtar cameras captured video of the U-Haul traveling the wrong way on the freeway before the crash. You can watch the footage in the video player above.

When the U-Haul crashed, the woman passenger was trapped in the truck. Police say the man driving ran off.

Lerma and the woman, who was identified as Jessica Yanez, were taken to the hospital.

Rosenberg police said appropriate charges will be filed with the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.

"These individuals were operating a stolen U-Haul while consuming narcotics which likely would have led to a crime spree had Officer (Alvaro) Guerrero not intervened," Rosenberg police said in a statement.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrosenbergcar crashpolice chasehouston police departmentcar chasehigh speed chaseaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who will get vaccines first? Texas sets priority
Pickup slams into building while being chased by BMW, witness says
Hazmat spill closes eastbound lanes of 610N in NE Houston
Texas Workforce Commission website temporarily down
HPD officer hospitalized after crash with driver who ran light
Customers say thousands stolen as scammers pose as Cash App
15 members of Texas family get COVID-19 after gathering for party
Show More
2 cool fronts arrive this week
Mom avoids emergency hysterectomy thanks to new treatment
Texas superintendent openly defies state mask mandate in schools
AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine 'highly effective' prevention
1 in 3 parents say family holiday gatherings worth the risk of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News