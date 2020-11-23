Man and woman in U-Haul lead wild wrong-way chase on US-59

Officers in Rosenberg began pursuing what they were told was a stolen moving truck at around 1:34 a.m. in the area of Avenue L and Tobola Street.
The man behind the wheel of the U-Haul truck, Armando Lerma, evaded an attempted traffic stop, police said.
WATCH: Surveillance video shows wild arrest of suspects in U-Haul chase
But the truck couldn't go any further when it crashed into a concrete barrier near the freeway interchange with the 610 Loop in Houston just after 2 a.m. Monday.
Houston Transtar cameras captured video of the U-Haul traveling the wrong way on the freeway before the crash. You can watch the footage in the video player above.
When the U-Haul crashed, the woman passenger was trapped in the truck. Police say the man driving ran off.
Lerma and the woman, who was identified as Jessica Yanez, were taken to the hospital.
Rosenberg police said appropriate charges will be filed with the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.
"These individuals were operating a stolen U-Haul while consuming narcotics which likely would have led to a crime spree had Officer (Alvaro) Guerrero not intervened," Rosenberg police said in a statement.
Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.