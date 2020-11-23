Man and woman in U-Haul lead wild wrong-way chase on US-59

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8203896" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wild surveillance video shows the suspect running so fast, he stumbles to the ground. Hit play to see how the arrests all unfolded.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Police said a man and a woman were believed to be under the influence of narcotics when they led a police chase in a U-Haul truck for 30 miles going the wrong way on US-59 early Monday.Officers in Rosenberg began pursuing what they were told was a stolen moving truck at around 1:34 a.m. in the area of Avenue L and Tobola Street.The man behind the wheel of the U-Haul truck, Armando Lerma, evaded an attempted traffic stop, police said.But the truck couldn't go any further when it crashed into a concrete barrier near the freeway interchange with the 610 Loop in Houston just after 2 a.m. Monday.Houston Transtar cameras captured video of the U-Haul traveling the wrong way on the freeway before the crash.When the U-Haul crashed, the woman passenger was trapped in the truck. Police say the man driving ran off.Lerma and the woman, who was identified as Jessica Yanez, were taken to the hospital.Rosenberg police said appropriate charges will be filed with the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office."These individuals were operating a stolen U-Haul while consuming narcotics which likely would have led to a crime spree had Officer (Alvaro) Guerrero not intervened," Rosenberg police said in a statement.