Suspect in scary mask wanted in Halloween shooting in Manhattan

Candace McCowan reports from Washington Heights on the shooting.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York --
Police in Manhattan are searching for a man wearing the mask of a horror movie villain while shooting two people.

The shots were fired just before 2 a.m. as people were standing outside, according to witnesses.

The NYPD says someone in a scary Halloween mask walked up and began firing.

A 17-year-old girl was hit in the stomach and taken to Harlem Hospital.

A 21-year-old man was struck multiple times. He was taken to nearby New York Presbyterian Hospital.

They are both expected to survive.

One man was with the victims before the shooting and had just gone to bed when he heard shots.

"I woke up and I heard one of my friends screaming out, 'He's shot,' and then there were cops coming," the man said.

Investigators are still searching for the gunman. Police say the shooter was wearing the mask and a green hoodie jacket.
