Suspect in Houston killings arrested in Georgia after manhunt

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The US Marshals Office arrested a 32-year-old man suspected in two Houston area killings in the last year.
Ronald Roy 'Pappa' Smith was taken into custody in Georgia Tuesday morning. He's being held in the Worth County Jail, awaiting extradition to Harris County.
Smith is accused of gunning down Michael Ware in front of his children in Harris County in October.
Smith is also suspected of killing Sherroin Brentley in December 2017.