Man accused of stabbing great-grandparents sneaks knife into jail: Sheriff

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of stabbing his great-grandparents in a car has landed another charge after he sneaked in a small knife into a Harris County detention facility, according to the sheriff's office.

Lucian Adrian Johnston, 20, was arrested Monday after deputies say he stabbed his two great-grandparents from the backseat of a car.

He is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, and is now also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon in a correctional facility.

The sheriff's office said the Office of Inspector General is conducting an internal investigation.

Gonzalez said Johnston, his great-grandparents, who are 76 and 92, and his 12-year-old half-brother were in a car when Johnston got into a verbal argument with the couple.

According to the sheriff's office, the argument began after the great-grandparents told Johnston he could no longer live with them due to concerns about his recent behavior. Deputies said Johnston, from the backseat, began stabbing them in the head and neck with a pocket knife.

The 12-year-old boy is being hailed a hero after he wrestled the knife away from Johnston to save his great-grandparents.

"What I did was I grabbed him from behind. I pulled him backwards trying to get him away from grandma," said Sacha, who did not want to show his face during the interview.

READ MORE: 12-year-old wrestled knife away from brother during stabbing: Sheriff

Johnston was set to appear in court overnight, but did not because he was undergoing mental health evaluations at the jail. Johnston's bond was set at $80,000, but was raised to $100,000 on Tuesday.

Johnston was also charged with assaulting a family member in 2017. The judge ordered he not be allowed to go anywhere near the great-grandparents.

READ ALSO: 5-year-old boy saves parents overdosing on heroin

EMBED More News Videos

Both of these parents are being held in jail on $7,500 bonds after endangering their two children.



The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countykatygrandmothergrandparentsfamilytwitterstabbingharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
J.J. Watt added to active roster ahead of playoff game
Church van en route to help immigrants stolen in Greenspoint
Houston boy dies of flu, health officials confirm
Law firm offers free UBER, Taxi or Lyft rides for New Year's
Happy New Year! Countries around the world welcome 2020
How Texans win could erase 27-year-old heartbreak
Counting down to the sleepiest day of the year
Show More
The one where 'Friends' leaves Netflix in 2020
Large New Year's Eve swingers' party at hotel upsets guests
Masked intruders kill man while 2 kids are home
Greyhound offers free tickets home to runaway kids
Man's blood trail leads to abandoned trailer
More TOP STORIES News