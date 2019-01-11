A 13-year-old girl who was shot while sitting inside a home in north Harris County was re-admitted to the hospital for chest pain a day after the shooting.The family of Tatiana Castro says the bullet remains lodged on the left side of her chest.The teen was treated and released just as the two suspects charged with the shooting saw a judge for the first time.Steven Blanco is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.Allison Strong-Matyas is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.Court records show Blanco admitted to investigators that he fired a single shot from a rifle into the home in the 14500 block of Maeline Street around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.Blanco also told deputies Strong-Matyas was in the backseat of the truck and handed him the rifle.The 13-year-old victim was inside the family friend's home with her 14-year-old sister Jeylen."We heard a loud truck drive by and then we heard a gunshot and my sister fell back," Jeylen said. "She was grabbing right here and I got scared and I picked her up. I was like, 'Did she get shot? I don't know,' and I just called 911."Blanco and Strong-Matyas were found several hours after the shooting when a tipster called deputies after seeing a picture of the suspect truck on the news.In court, Blanco appeared to fall asleep twice, with the judge forced to wake him up in order to read him his Miranda Rights.Strong-Matyas was visibly upset, crying throughout the probable cause hearing. Her bond was set at $30,000.The judge deferred setting a bond for Blanco, who remains behind bars.