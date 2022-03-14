car theft

Accused mailbox thief taken into custody after multiple reports of stolen mail in Sugar Land

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

SUGARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man has been taken into custody after a series of mail theft reports, according to Sugar Land police.



Tu Huynh was taken into custody for mail theft and other felony charges, police say.

Huynh is also responsible for stolen credit cards from a previous mail theft at a Home Depot in Houston on Feb. 10, according to investigators.

On March 11, a surveillance video in the Crown Gardens was being investigated when police caught Huynh in the act of stealing mail from a cluster of community boxes.

Investigators found mail belonging to Sugar Land residents from various neighborhoods, eight credit cards, and counterfeit mailbox keys.

On Thursday, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced their plan to install cameras to some of the community mailboxes in Sugar Land and other surrounding areas after multiple people reported their mail being stolen.

WATCH: 'They're going to be an important tool for us:' USPS to install cameras to deter mail theft
EMBED More News Videos

Some neighborhoods in the area have been dealing with this chaos since Thanksgiving of 2021. Some times their entire community mailbox is left wide open.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landtheftcrimesugar landcar theftsurveillance camerapolice
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR THEFT
Car burglary suspect dies after being shot and run over in SW Houston
Suspect dies 1 week after being shot by 3 HPD officers, police say
Car chase leads to HPD officer shooting suspect, police say
Catalytic converters found stolen after high-speed chase
TOP STORIES
Houston airports warn travelers to arrive early
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2am from Houston to the north
Selena Quintanilla's family to release 2022 album
3 cops, 1 sergeant who fatally shot alleged suicidal man reinstated
Mother of 4 kids found abandoned: 'I have no family nearby'
Time is running out to get child care costs covered for a year
3-year-old accidentally kills his mother while playing with gun
Show More
Judge blocks release of records related to Bob Saget's death
Electric buses powering up for service in Houston starting soon
10 men who stole the show on recent Oscars red carpets
Alleged wrong-way driver killed in crash after getting out of car
Water main break reported at Katy Freeway in The Heights
More TOP STORIES News