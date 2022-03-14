Accused mailbox thief taken into custody after multiple reports of stolen mail in Sugar Land

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11575534" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some neighborhoods in the area have been dealing with this chaos since Thanksgiving of 2021. Some times their entire community mailbox is left wide open.

SUGARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man has been taken into custody after a series of mail theft reports, according to Sugar Land police.Tu Huynh was taken into custody for mail theft and other felony charges, police say.Huynh is also responsible for stolen credit cards from a previous mail theft at a Home Depot in Houston on Feb. 10, according to investigators.On March 11, a surveillance video in the Crown Gardens was being investigated when police caught Huynh in the act of stealing mail from a cluster of community boxes.Investigators found mail belonging to Sugar Land residents from various neighborhoods, eight credit cards, and counterfeit mailbox keys.On Thursday, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced their plan to install cameras to some of the community mailboxes in Sugar Land and other surrounding areas after multiple people reported their mail being stolen.