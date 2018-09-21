Suspect in custody after police pursuit on Eastex Freeway

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has taken one person in custody after a high-speed chase on the Eastex Freeway.Authorities told Eyewitness News that they tried to stop a black Jeep Liberty, but the driver refused and led them on a short pursuit.The chase went around Aldine Mail Road and neighboring streets for a few minutes, and finally ended on the Eastex Freeway near E. Mount Houston.There's no word yet on what sparked the chase or if there were any injuries.Part of the freeway was briefly shut down, but all lanes are now back open.