Suspect in custody after leading 140MPH chase and crashing into Montgomery Co. deputy's car

Sgt. Troy Teller with the Splendora Police Department says the chase reached speeds of up to 140 miles per hour before the driver rammed into a deputy's patrol car.

A chase suspect is in custody after authorities say he crashed a stolen vehicle into a Montgomery County deputy's patrol car.

According to authorities, the chase began in Splendora. They say an officer got behind a driver who kept speeding up and slowing down on the northbound lane of Highway 59 frontage road.

The chase came to an end at Aldine Bender near Grandy Street, and the suspect was taken into custody.
