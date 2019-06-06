Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff at apartment in north Houston

Houston SWAT and Hostage Negotiations teams arrived an apartment complex on Vickery Drive around 6 a.m., where they found a man who barricaded himself inside the apartment.
Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fisher spotted SWAT officers on the roof of the complex.
SWAT SCENE: in NE Hou, man has barricaded himself inside residence, according to HPD. #abc13 #breaking pic.twitter.com/2Vz5aqxh08— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) June 6, 2019
ABC13 is working to gather more information about why the man barricaded himself in the apartment.
