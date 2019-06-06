Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff at apartment in north Houston

SWAT SCENE: in NE Hou, man has barricaded himself inside residence, according to HPD. #abc13 #breaking pic.twitter.com/2Vz5aqxh08 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) June 6, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff in north Houston.Houston SWAT and Hostage Negotiations teams arrived an apartment complex on Vickery Drive around 6 a.m., where they found a man who barricaded himself inside the apartment.Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fisher spotted SWAT officers on the roof of the complex.ABC13 is working to gather more information about why the man barricaded himself in the apartment.