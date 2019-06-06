Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff at apartment in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff in north Houston.

Houston SWAT and Hostage Negotiations teams arrived an apartment complex on Vickery Drive around 6 a.m., where they found a man who barricaded himself inside the apartment.

Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fisher spotted SWAT officers on the roof of the complex.



ABC13 is working to gather more information about why the man barricaded himself in the apartment.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonswatstandoff
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News