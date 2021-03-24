Suspect hit by car as deputies respond to family violence call in Katy, HCSO says

.@HCSO_D4Patrol deputies responded to a family violence call in the 5750 block of Greenhouse Rd. Upon their arrival, the suspect fled on foot and was struck by a vehicle. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition. PIO and investigators are en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/rSyvmrsMen — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 24, 2021

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was hit by a vehicle while trying to run away as deputies responded to a family violence call in Katy, authorities say.It happened in the 5750 block of Greenhouse Road near Cypress Lakes High School Wednesday afternoon.According to a tweet posted by the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to a family violence call in the area. When deputies got there, the suspect ran off and was hit by a vehicle.The sheriff's office said he was transported to the hospital where he's currently in critical condition.