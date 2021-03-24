man injured

Suspect hit by car as deputies respond to family violence call in Katy, HCSO says

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was hit by a vehicle while trying to run away as deputies responded to a family violence call in Katy, authorities say.

It happened in the 5750 block of Greenhouse Road near Cypress Lakes High School Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet posted by the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to a family violence call in the area. When deputies got there, the suspect ran off and was hit by a vehicle.



The sheriff's office said he was transported to the hospital where he's currently in critical condition.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
katycar accidentman injuredfamilydomestic violenceharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN INJURED
Former NBA player Shawn Bradley paralyzed in accident
Doctor shot during attempted robbery, deputies say
League City man in ICU after trying to fix home pipes
2 injured in Channelview house fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom and common-law husband arrested after 8-year-old boy dies
New Texans president has been with team since 1st season
Turner, Hidalgo ask for extension of NRG Park vaccine clinic
16 lawsuits against Watson illustrate graphic allegations
Showers and storms return for your Thursday morning commute
Mayor testifies before Congress today about TX grid failure
Troy Finner approved to become next Houston police chief
Show More
TX house gives initial approval for permanent alcohol to-go
Deputy's close call with 18-wheeler caught on camera
Mother convicted in brutal death of 4-year-old up for parole again
Suspect drags woman on ground in NE Houston purse-snatching
Suez Canal blocked by massive ship, could disrupt global shipping
More TOP STORIES News