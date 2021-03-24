man killed

Man hit by car while trying to flee from deputies dies in hospital, HCSO says

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was hit by a vehicle while trying to flee from deputies responding to a family violence call in Katy died in the hospital, authorities say.

It happened in the 5700 block of Greenhouse Road near Cypress Lakes High School Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet posted by the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to a family violence call in the area.



According to HCSO Lt. Robert Schields, the man's girlfriend told deputies the suspect choked her and threw her against the wall.

When deputies arrived, the suspect ran off and initially tried to hop over a fence. That's when deputies deployed a Taser on the suspect, but he still managed to run across the street.

"He was able to get up and that's when he ran across the street and got struck by the vehicle," Schields said.

The driver of the vehicle who hit the unidentified suspect won't face any charges, according to Schields.

He said no other injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.
