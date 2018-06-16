Suspect found in Burger King dumpster following deadly shooting and chase

Two suspects in custody following deadly shooting and chase. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies say a chase following a shooting in northeast Harris County ended in a crash.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of West FM 1960. Deputies say one man was killed.

Two suspects then led deputies on a chase before crashing into a tree in a median at SH-59 at Aldine Mail Rt.

One person was taken into custody immediately following the crash.

Deputies were searching for a second person who ran from the car.

He was found in the same area a few hours later hiding in a Burger King dumpster.

Eyewitness News got exclusive video of the second man being taken into custody.
