Deputies say a chase following a shooting in northeast Harris County ended in a crash.The shooting happened in the 900 block of West FM 1960. Deputies say one man was killed.Two suspects then led deputies on a chase before crashing into a tree in a median at SH-59 at Aldine Mail Rt.One person was taken into custody immediately following the crash.Deputies were searching for a second person who ran from the car.He was found in the same area a few hours later hiding in a Burger King dumpster.Eyewitness News got exclusive video of the second man being taken into custody.