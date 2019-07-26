Suspect found hiding in backyard after being shot by deputy in NW Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials have arrested a suspect who was shot by a deputy during a domestic disturbance call in northwest Harris County.

It happened in the 13600 block of Vickston Lane around 8:24 a.m.

Officials provide update after arresting suspect in domestic violence incident
Deputies say when the patrol officer arrived, he knocked on the door and was invited inside of the residence.

The deputy said after he entered the apartment, he heard gunshots coming from one of the bedroom doors. The deputy then returned fire.

The 28-year-old Hispanic suspect fled the scene, but was captured two hours later. Deputies say they found him hiding in a backyard with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

