Suspect dies in crash after fleeing from police in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say a driver died at the scene of a crash after he refused to pull over for police Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. near Texas Highway 146 and the Garth exit in Baytown.

According to Baytown Police Department, police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and led authorities on a short chase before crashing out.

Investigators say the suspect hit an overpass and the vehicle caught fire.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
