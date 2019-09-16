Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting near elementary school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in southwest Houston.

Officials from the Houston Police Department tweeted that an officer discharged his weapon and shot a suspect to death in the 10700 block of South Gessner.



The suspect was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

