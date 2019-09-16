Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting near elementary school

Chief @ArtAcevedo & PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting in the 10700 block of South Gessner. Preliminary info is an officer discharged a weapon and shot a suspect armed with a gun. Suspect was taken to a hospital. No officers injured. Please avoid the area. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 16, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in southwest Houston.Officials from the Houston Police Department tweeted that an officer discharged his weapon and shot a suspect to death in the 10700 block of South Gessner.The suspect was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.