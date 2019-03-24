Crime & Safety

Authorities arrest suspect in officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County

Montgomery County deputies say the shooting happened at FM 1488.

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Magnolia.

Montgomery County deputies say the shooting happened Saturday evening at FM 1488.

According to authorities, the DPS trooper involved in the shooting is safe.

Authorities say they are assisting DPS in the investigation.

