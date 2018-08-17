Suspect dead, 2 officers hospitalized after San Diego shooting

JUSTIN DOOM
Two San Diego police officers were shot late Saturday and hospitalized responding to an incident they first thought may be an apartment fire.

The suspect who allegedly shot the two officers was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not yet known.

One officer was last reported in stable condition and the other was in serious but stable condition, police said.

When police first arrived on scene, they observed and smelled what appeared to be a fire and called the fire department. When authorities tried to open the door to the apartment, they were met with gunfire. One officer shot back.

The firefighter attempting to enter the structure along with the police officers ended up in an adjoining apartment, out of the way of the shooter, authorities said. The firefighter was extracted from that apartment by a SWAT team and didn't suffer any significant injuries.

Police said they don't know what type of weapon the suspect used or whether he was wearing any type of body armor. Police have not yet entered the apartment and wouldn't confirm whether a robot was used to investigate.

Authorities don't have a motive for the suspect at this time.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Man accused of killing pregnant wife and their 2 daughters
Post Oak Little League opens World Series with win
'Uncle' accused of beating 7 children with extension cord
Santa Fe ISD adds more protection as school year starts
Boy with brain tumor gets ultimate Houston Texans experience
City of Houston taps CP3 and Harden for DNC pep rally
Parents give new failing grade to new accountability system
FDA approves new generic competitor to EpiPen
Show More
'Pro' robbers strike 2 more businesses across Houston-area
3 teens arrested after alleged deadly holdup of 15-year-old
Man who made couples have sex at gunpoint gets 148 years in prison
Surveillance video released in shooting of 84-year-old man
Parolee accused of being a fake attorney for 2nd time
More News